Congress appoints Rao Narender Singh as new Haryana PCC President, Bhupinder Singh Hooda named CLP leader Congress appoints ex-minister Rao Narender Singh as new Haryana chief.

New Delhi:

The Congress party on Monday announced the appointment of Rao Narender Singh as the new President of the Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC). This move also saw Bhupinder Singh Hooda being named the leader of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in the state.

Change in leadership structure

With these appointments, the Congress has broken a longstanding 20-year tradition in Haryana politics. For two decades, the Congress had maintained a dual leadership structure, with a Jat leader typically heading the CLP and a Dalit leader at the helm of the PCC.

However, this arrangement has now been altered, signaling a shift in the party’s approach to leadership in the state.