Chunav Flashback: When Bansi Lal's son Surendra Singh didn't want to become minister in Bhajan Lal's govt

When Bansi Lal's son Surendra Singh didn't want to become minister in Bhajan Lal's govt

"Rajneeti ki maryadayein todkar Bhajan Lal, Bansi lal ya koi bhi lal ho samjhauta nahi kar sakta...". As soon as Birendra Singh said this, there was chaos in the Haryana Assembly again. This is the story of the debate between Chaudhary Bansi Lal and Chaudhary Birendra Singh during the assembly session. These faces, who were Congressmen at one time, sat in the Opposition in the government formed in 1996.

In the year 1997, on July 22, the round of personal allegations and counter-allegations between the two in the Assembly House reached such an extent that CM Bansi Lal and Birendra Singh were face to face on the issue related to Surendra Singh becoming a cabinet minister in the Bhajan Lal government of 1982. Went. If we turn the pages, Birendra Singh said in the House, "Our Chief Minister (Bansi Lal) was a member of Congress and was the Railway Minister at the Centre. At that time I was made the Haryana Congress President and was given the portfolio of Agriculture in the cabinet of Chaudhary Bhajan Lal. After killing the Chief Minister, ten days later, Congress President Indira Gandhi called me and said – Chaudhari Bansi Lal wants to make his son a minister."

On this statement of Birendra Singh, an uproar started in the House. Amidst the uproar, Chief Minister Bansi Lal replied, "All that Birendra Singh ji is saying is baseless and wrong. The reality is that Indira ji had earlier called me about making Surendra Singh a minister. I said that he will not become a minister in Bhajan Lal's government. When called again, I again refused."

"Before that, there was a meeting in which Bhagwat Azad and Chandu Lal Chandrakar had told Surendra that the Congress President has ordered that he will present the name of Bhajan Lal. Surendra's reply was that someone else would present the name." To me, the people of Tosham love Bhajan Lal.

Bansi Lal said, "I want to tell that when the Prime Minister said that Surendra Singh will have to become a minister, there was an order, then I said that it is okay. Surendra Singh was made a minister, but on the day of oath-taking, no member from our house had gone, Surendra took the oath crying. Then at that time Birendra Singh was with Surendra and was saying I will resign and when everyone resigned, Birendra Singh ran away."