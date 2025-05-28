Chinese national arrested in Gurugram for alleged illegal stay since 2023 A case has been filed against the accused at the Sector 37 Police Station under relevant provisions, including those of the Foreigners Act, police said, adding that the Home Ministry has been informed of the development.

Gurugram:

The Gurugram police on Wednesday arrested a Chinese national for allegedly residing illegally in India since 2023. The individual, identified as Lynn Jensen, 28, a native of Guangdong, China, was taken into custody from Khandsa village, located on the outskirts of the national capital, after failing to produce a valid passport or visa, according to police.

A case has been filed against the accused at the Sector 37 Police Station under relevant provisions, including those of the Foreigners Act, police said, adding that the Home Ministry has been informed of the development.

Police said Lynn had been living in a rented room in Khandsa village since March this year and had arrived to work at a company in Manesar.

A Gurugram police spokesperson stated that the Sector 37 Police Station had received a tip-off from an informer on Tuesday regarding a foreign national staying in a house in Khandsa village.

"Acting promptly on the information, the police team reached the house of a person named Nitin and a Chinese citizen was found living there," the spokesperson said.

Upon questioning, the Chinese national was unable to provide valid documentation for his stay in India, which led to his arrest, police said.

"During police interrogation, it was found that the foreign national had come to India on a business visa in the year 2019. He did not return to China after his visa expired in the year 2023. From 2023 to March 2025, he stayed on rent in the Chattarpur area of Delhi. In March 2025, he started to live as a tenant in Khandsa village. We are questioning the accused," said the spokesperson of Gurugram police.

(With PTI inputs)