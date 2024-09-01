Mayawati reacts to mob lynching incident in Haryana, says 'it exposes reality of law and order situation'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) BSP supremo Mayawati

Days after a migrant worker was killed by a mob over suspicion of eating beef in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri region, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday (September 1) condemned the incident in the strongest terms.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the BSP leader denounced the incident as one that "exposed the rule of law" and called for the strongest possible action against those responsible.

She said, "The growing incidents of mob lynchings continue to affect society. In the latest development, the brutal lynching of a poor youth in Haryana's Charkhi Dadri on suspicion of eating beef puts humanity to shame and exposes the rule of law. This is extremely sad and condemnable. Strict action is necessary."

It is pertinent to note that earlier on Saturday (August 31), the Haryana Police had arrested seven individuals in connection with the death of 26-year-old Sabir Malik, who was killed on August 27. According to available information, the accused—identified as Abhishek, Mohit, Ravinder, Kamaljeet, and Sahil—called the victim to a shop under the pretext of selling empty plastic bottles but then beat him to death on suspicion of consuming beef.

Speaking about the incident, Badhra DSP Bharat Bhushan said, "On August 27, we received information that some people in the slums of Hansawas Khurd village were consuming prohibited meat... We have taken a sample of the meat that was being consumed and it has been sent to an FSL lab. The future course of proceedings will depend on the lab report. In the meantime, based on suspicion, the complainants visited other slums, kidnapped two people, and thrashed them, during which one person died and the other was injured."

"The police immediately took action and arrested 7 accused, 3 of whom have been sent to judicial custody and 4 are in police remand. Interrogation is ongoing, and if other names emerge, they will also be arrested... The victim is a resident of North 24 Parganas in West Bengal and worked as a ragpicker here... A company each of SSB and state police has been deployed here. We are continuously monitoring social media posts as well," he added.

Moreover, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini also condemned the incident, stating that such incidents should be stopped and action will be taken against those responsible.