Chandigarh: Two arrested in connection with nightclub blast case, interrogation on

Both individuals were arrested from Hisar in Haryana.

Two people were arrested on Friday in connection with the recent blast that occurred outside nightclubs in Chandigarh, as per police sources. The duo were arrested from Haryana's Hisar district and being interrogated as part of their ongoing investigation into the incident, they added. This development comes days after two low-intensity explosions occurred outside as many bar-cum-lounges, one of them owned by rapper Badshah, in the Sector 26 area of Chandigarh on November 26.

The explosions caused significant damage, shattering the glass windows of De'Orra. However, no one received any injury in the incident. CCTV footage showed an unidentified person throwing an object towards the lounge, followed by a cloud of smoke.

Police had received a call reporting a "loud sound" from the area around 3:25 am on November 26. Upon investigation, jute rope pieces were recovered from the scene and samples were sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory for further analysis.

Case of extortion

The nightclubs were closed at the time of the blasts, so it is believed that these blasts were carried out only to spread terror.

The sources further said that it is a case of extortion. The initial investigations suspect that the angle behind these blasts is extortion by spreading terror among the owners of nightclubs.

