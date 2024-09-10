Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bhiwani Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Bhiwani Assembly Election 2024: Bhiwani is an assembly constituency located in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. In the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Saraf secured victory, defeating Dr. Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) by a margin of 27,884 votes. Bhiwani Assembly constituency falls under the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 General Elections, Chaudhary Dharambir Singh of the BJP won the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat, defeating Indian National Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh by a margin of 41,510 votes.

Bhiwani Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile

As per the 2011 Census, the Bhiwani district in Haryana had a population of 1,634,445, comparable to the nation of Guinea-Bissau or the US state of Idaho. This positioned Bhiwani 306th in population ranking among India's 640 districts. The district recorded a population density of 341 inhabitants per square kilometer and a growth rate of 14.32% over the decade (2001–2011). Bhiwani's sex ratio stood at 884 females per 1,000 males, with a literacy rate of 76.7%. After bifurcation, the district's population was reduced to 1,132,169, with Scheduled Castes accounting for 22.23% (251,736) of the total population.

Bhiwani Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Haryana Assembly, comprising 90 seats, will go to polls on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8. A total of 20.1 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Haryana, including 10.6 million males and 9.5 million females. Among them, 452,000 are first-time voters, while 4.09 million are young voters, highlighting significant youth participation in the upcoming elections.

Bhiwani Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 8.

Bhiwani Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP has fielded its sitting candidate Ghanshyam Saraf from the seat, while the AAP has fielded Indu Sharma to contest against him.

Bhiwani Constituency 2014 and 2009 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

2014 Assembly Election Results (Overall)

Party Candidate Votes %Votes BJP Ghanshyam Saraf 50,020 38.34% INLD Nirmla Saraf 21,423 16.42% HJCPV Dr. Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj 17,018 13.04% INC Ram Pratap Sharma 12,866 9.86% Independent Maman Chand 9,773 7.49% Independent Paramjeet Singh Maddu 2,635 2.02% Smast Bhartiya Party Neelam Aggarwal 2,150 1.65% BSP Pradeep Kaushik 1,939 1.49% CPI(M) Comrade Vinod Kumar 1,696 1.30% Independent Ramesh Verma 1,361 1.04% Independent Dr. Ranvir Singh 1,318 1.01%

2009 Assembly Election Results(Overall)

Party Candidate Votes %Votes BJP Ghanshyam Saraf 27,337 28.43% INC Dr. Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj 24,692 25.68% INLD Vasudev Sharma 18,217 18.95% Independent Paramjeet Singh Maddu 5,731 5.96% Independent Bishamber 5,175 5.38% Independent Om Parkash Mann 4,229 4.40% BSP Ravi Shankar 2,977 3.10% HJC(BL) Kusum Sharma 2,806 2.92% Independent Ramesh Verma 1,478 1.54% Independent Virender Kumar Kirori 896 0.93%

Bhiwani Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Winner Party Total Votes 2019 Ghanshyam Saraf BJP 61,704 2014 Ghanshyam Saraf BJP 50,020 2009 Ghanshyam Saraf BJP 27,337 2005 Dr. Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj INC 45,675 2000 Bansi Lal HVP 33,199 1996 Ram Bhajan HVP 44,584 1991 Ram Bhajan HVP 29,390 1987 Banarsi Das Gupta LKD 51,137 1982 Sagar Ram Gupta INC 24,697 1977 Bir Singh JP 17,923 1972 Banarsi Das Gupta INC 16,144 1968 Banarsi Das Gupta INC 13,572 1967 Bhagwan Dev ABJS 17,591

Bhiwani Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009

The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Bhiwani seat was 130190. The voter turnout in Bhiwani was 60 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 130427 votes were polled in the constituency which was 71.12 per cent of electors.