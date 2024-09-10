Bhiwani Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, party-wise candidates

Bhiwani Assembly Election 2024: Bhiwani is an assembly constituency located in the Bhiwani district of Haryana. In the 2019 Haryana Legislative Assembly elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Ghanshyam Saraf secured victory, defeating Dr. Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) by a margin of 27,884 votes. Bhiwani Assembly constituency falls under the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat. In the 2019 General Elections, Chaudhary Dharambir Singh of the BJP won the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh parliamentary seat, defeating Indian National Congress candidate Rao Dan Singh by a margin of 41,510 votes.
Bhiwani Assembly Constituency Demographic Profile
As per the 2011 Census, the Bhiwani district in Haryana had a population of 1,634,445, comparable to the nation of Guinea-Bissau or the US state of Idaho. This positioned Bhiwani 306th in population ranking among India's 640 districts. The district recorded a population density of 341 inhabitants per square kilometer and a growth rate of 14.32% over the decade (2001–2011). Bhiwani's sex ratio stood at 884 females per 1,000 males, with a literacy rate of 76.7%. After bifurcation, the district's population was reduced to 1,132,169, with Scheduled Castes accounting for 22.23% (251,736) of the total population.
Bhiwani Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date
The Haryana Assembly, comprising 90 seats, will go to polls on October 5, with vote counting set for October 8. A total of 20.1 million voters are eligible to cast their ballots in Haryana, including 10.6 million males and 9.5 million females. Among them, 452,000 are first-time voters, while 4.09 million are young voters, highlighting significant youth participation in the upcoming elections.
Bhiwani Legislative Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date
The last date for filing nominations is September 12, and the results will be announced on October 8.
Bhiwani Constituency Assembly Election 2024 Candidates
The BJP has fielded its sitting candidate Ghanshyam Saraf from the seat, while the AAP has fielded Indu Sharma to contest against him.
Bhiwani Constituency 2014 and 2009 Winners (Candidates and Parties)
2014 Assembly Election Results (Overall)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|%Votes
|BJP
|Ghanshyam Saraf
|50,020
|38.34%
|INLD
|Nirmla Saraf
|21,423
|16.42%
|HJCPV
|Dr. Shiv Shankar Bhardwaj
|17,018
|13.04%
|INC
|Ram Pratap Sharma
|12,866
|9.86%
|Independent
|Maman Chand
|9,773
|7.49%
|Independent
|Paramjeet Singh Maddu
|2,635
|2.02%
|Smast Bhartiya Party
|Neelam Aggarwal
|2,150
|1.65%
|BSP
|Pradeep Kaushik
|1,939
|1.49%
|CPI(M)
|Comrade Vinod Kumar
|1,696
|
1.30%
|Independent
|Ramesh Verma
|1,361
|
1.04%
|Independent
|Dr. Ranvir Singh
|1,318
|
1.01%
2009 Assembly Election Results(Overall)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|%Votes
|BJP
|Ghanshyam Saraf
|27,337
|28.43%
|INC
|
Dr. Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj
|24,692
|25.68%
|INLD
|Vasudev Sharma
|18,217
|18.95%
|Independent
|Paramjeet Singh Maddu
|5,731
|5.96%
|Independent
|Bishamber
|5,175
|
5.38%
|Independent
|Om Parkash Mann
|4,229
|
4.40%
|BSP
|Ravi Shankar
|2,977
|3.10%
|HJC(BL)
|Kusum Sharma
|2,806
|2.92%
|Independent
|Ramesh Verma
|1,478
|1.54%
|Independent
|Virender Kumar Kirori
|896
|
0.93%
Bhiwani Assembly Constituency Past Winners
|Year
|Winner
|Party
|Total Votes
|2019
|Ghanshyam Saraf
|BJP
|61,704
|2014
|Ghanshyam Saraf
|BJP
|50,020
|2009
|Ghanshyam Saraf
|BJP
|27,337
|2005
|
Dr. Shiv Shanker Bhardwaj
|INC
|45,675
|2000
|Bansi Lal
|HVP
|33,199
|1996
|Ram Bhajan
|HVP
|44,584
|1991
|Ram Bhajan
|HVP
|29,390
|1987
|Banarsi Das Gupta
|LKD
|51,137
|1982
|Sagar Ram Gupta
|INC
|24,697
|1977
|Bir Singh
|JP
|17,923
|1972
|Banarsi Das Gupta
|INC
|16,144
|1968
|Banarsi Das Gupta
|INC
|13,572
|1967
|Bhagwan Dev
|ABJS
|17,591
Bhiwani Constituency Voter Turnout in 2014 and 2009
The total number of votes polled in the 2019 assembly elections in the Bhiwani seat was 130190. The voter turnout in Bhiwani was 60 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, 130427 votes were polled in the constituency which was 71.12 per cent of electors.