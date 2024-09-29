Badli Assembly Elections 2024: Will BJP be able to regain seat this time like it did in 2014?

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (FILE IMAGE) BJP leader Omprakash Dhankar

Badli Assembly Election 2024: The Badli constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. Badli comes under the Jhajjar district of Haryana state and was represented by Kuldeep Vats of the Indian National Congress in 2019. He defeated Omprakash Dhankhar of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 11245 votes.

Key political parties contesting from Badli seat

The main political parties contesting the Badli seat are the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP). For the 2024 elections from the seat, the BJP gave ticket to Omprakash Dhankar. Congress has fielded present MLA kuldeep Vats as their candidate again, while AAP has nominated Harpal Singh, giving a significant fight. Additionally, the JJP has fielded Krishan Kumar.

Key candidates for the Badli seat

Omprakash Dhankar (BJP)

Harpal Singh (AAP)

Kuldeep Vats (Congress)

Krishan Kumar (JJP)

Previous election results (2019 and 2014)

In the 2019 Badli Assembly Elections, Congress candidate Kuldeep Vats won the seat with a margin of 11,245 votes, receiving 45,441 votes and securing 37.54% of the vote share. He defeated BJP candidate Omprakash Dhankar, who received 34196 votes, polling at 28.25%.

In the 2014 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Omprakash Dhankar marked the victory from the Badli seat, securing 41,549 votes. His main competitor, Congress candidate Kuldeep Vats, received 32,283 votes and finished second, with Dhankar winning by a margin of 9,266 votes.

However, in the 2024 elections, it will be interesting to see if BJP's Omprakash Dhankar will again manage to retain back his seat from the Congress candidate and present MLA Kuldeep Vats.

Badli Assembly Elections: Polling Date

The Badli constituency will go to the polls on October 5 (Saturday). The Election Commission of India (ECI) changed the voting date from October 1 to October 5 following requests from several political parties and social organizations.

Badli Assembly Elections: Results

The result for the Badli constituency will be declared on October 8 (Tuesday), along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. The ECI postponed the result date from October 4 to October 8.