Ambala Cantt Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, winners, party-wise candidates

Ambala Cantt Assembly Election 2024: The Ambala Cantt Assembly constituency is one of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 4 of the Haryana Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). Ambala Cantt is an assembly constituency located in the southwest region of Chandigarh. This cantonment was established in the year 1843 and is an important centre for manufacturing of scientific and surgical instruments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties in the constituency. More on Haryana elections

Ambala Cantt Constituency Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 196870 voters in the Ambala Cantt constituency during the 20219 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 104774 were male and 92090 were female voters. Six voters belonged to the third gender. 286 postal votes were cast in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ambala Cantt in 2019 was 869 (758 men and 111 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Ambala Cantt constituency was 174704. Out of this, 93142 voters were male and 81562 were female voters. There were 80 valid postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Ambala Cantt in 2014 was 514 (355 men and 159 women).

Ambala Cantt Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Ambala Cantt constituency in Haryana will go to the polls on October 5. The date of voting was changed from October 1 to 5 by the Election Commission of India (ECI) following requests from several political parties and social organisations.

Ambala Cantt Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Ambala Cantt will be declared on October 8, along with the other 89 constituencies in Haryana. Earlier, the state was October 4 but the ECI postponed it.

Ambala Cantt Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The candidates are yet to be declared.

Ambala Cantt Assembly Past Winners

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, BJP candidate Anil Vij won the seat with a margin 20,165 (16.7 %). He polled 64571 with a vote share of 53.04%. He defeated IND candidate Chitra Sarwara, who got 44406 votes (36.48%). Congress candidate Venu Singla with 8534 votes (7.01%) stood third and BSP's Rajesh Kumar came fourth with 1938 (1.59%). The total number of valid votes polled was 120493 (61.86%).

