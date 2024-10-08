Adampur Election Result 2024 LIVE: Will Congress retain back the seat?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Adampur Assembly Constituency

Adampur Election Result 2024 LIVE: The Adampur constituency is one of 90 seats in Haryana which has traditionally seen a fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party and Congress. It is one of the nine assembly segments under Hisar Lok Sabha constituency. In 2019, Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi registered a win over BJP's Sonali Phogat by securing 63693 votes. The constituency is a GENERAL seat.

Candidates for 2024 elections

While the BJP has fielded Bhavya Bishnoi, the Congress' candidate is Chander Parkash Jangra. AAP's Bhupender Beniwal will contest against both the BJP and the Congress candidates.

Bypoll in 2022

Kuldeep Bishnoi resigned from the assembly seat in August 2022 and joined BJP. As a result, a by-poll was necessitated. In which, BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi secured 67,492 votes with 51.50 per cent vote share while Congress' Jai Parkash got 51,752 with 39.49 per cent share. INLD's Kurda Ram Nambardar and AAP's Satinder Singh were also in the fray.

Haryana is scheduled to hold Assembly elections on October 5 in a single phase. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress, Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are the main parties which are contesting this election. Haryana Legislative Assembly's tenure is scheduled to end on November 3, 2024. The previous Assembly elections were held in October 2019. After the election, a coalition of Bharatiya Janata Party and Jannayak Janta Party formed the state government, with Manohar Lal Khattar becoming the Chief Minister.