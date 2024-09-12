AAP releases sixth list of 19 candidates for Haryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) AAP supporters during poll campaigning in Haryana.

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today (September 12) released the names of 19 candidates in its sixth list for the Haryana Assembly polls, fielding senior leader Prem Garg from Panchkula seat.

The party also named its candidates for the Kalka, Ambala City, Mulana, Shahabad, Pehowa, Guhla, Panipat, Jind, Fatehabad, Ellenabad, Nalwa, Loharu, Badhra, Dadri, Bawani Khera, Kosli, Faridabad NIT and Badhkal seats. AAP named Manish Arora as its candidate from Ellenabad, where the INLD has fielded its senior leader Abhay Singh Chautala.

According to the list released by AAP, OP Gujjar will contest from Kalka, Wazir Singh Dhanda from Jind, Kamal Bisla from Fatehabad, Geeta Sheoran from Loharu, OP Verma from Badkhal and Himmat Yadav from Kosli.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party had previously declared 70 candidates for the polls.

AAP's 5th list announced

AAP on Wednesday (September 11) released the fifth list with nine candidates. Among the candidates announced in the fifth list are Anil Ranga from Narwana, Daljeet Singh from Tosham, Dr Goipchand from Nangal, Pardeep Jutail from Pataudi, Wasim Jaffar from Ferozepur Jhirka, Nayab Thekedar Bisru from Punahana, ML Gautam from Hodal, Dharmender Hindustani from Palwal and Kaushal Sharma from Prithla.

Earlier in the day, AAP released its fourth list of 21 candidates for the upcoming Haryana Assembly elections. The fourth list of AAP candidates included Raj Kaur Gill from Ambala Cantonment, Lalit Tyagi from Yamunanagar, Joga Singh from Ladwa, Satbir Goyat from Kithal, Sunil Bindal from Karnal, and Sukhbir Malik from Panipat Rural, among others.AAP also announced 40-star campaigners for the Haryana Assembly Elections.

The list includes the names of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Delhi Ministers Atishi, and Saurabh Bharadwaj, and AAP leaders Sanjay Singh and Manish Sisodia. Meanwhile, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia participated in the nomination rally of the party's state vice president and candidate from Kalayat seat, Anurag Dhanda and exuded confidence in the party's victory in the upcoming elections.

"I have come for the nomination filing of Anurag Dhanda. He has been my friend, a journalist and a senior leader of Haryana AAP. People are upset with the 10-year rule of BJP in Haryana and they want to free Haryana from the BJP. AAP will form the government here and work will be done on the guarantee of Arvind Kejriwal," Sisodia said.

"Our main fight is with corruption, with anti-school politics, with anti-hospital politics, with politics that took away job opportunities," he added.

There were seat-sharing talks between the AAP and Congress but they failed. Voting for the 90-member legislative assembly in Haryana will be held on October 5. Votes will be counted on October 8 along with that in Jammu and Kashmir.