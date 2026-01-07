Typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar: 3,000 water samples sent for testing, Gujarat CM reviews situation Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting and recommended further intensification of joint measures by the Municipal Corporation and the State Health Department to treat patients, control disease, and prevent infections in view of the typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar.

Amid ongoing increase in typhoid cases in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar, Municipal Commissioner JN Vaghela urged the people not to "panic", assuring that the authorities have checked the quality of drinking water at all places.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel reviews situation

Earlier on Tuesday, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a high-level meeting and recommended further intensification of joint measures by the Municipal Corporation and the State Health Department to treat patients, control disease, and prevent infections in view of the typhoid outbreak in Gandhinagar.

3,000 drinking water samples collected for testing

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Vaghela stressed that 2,500 to 3,000 drinking water samples have been collected across Gandhinagar amid the outbreak.

"Today, 14 people have been discharged from the hospital. The patients admitted to the hospital are also in good condition. There is no need to panic... The quality of drinking water has been checked at all places. We have collected 2500 to 3000 samples within 3 days," Vaghela told ANI.

While briefing the Chief Minister on the coordinated actions taken by the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation and the Health Department to control the outbreak, the Municipal Commissioner stated that a gradual decline in cases is being observed.

Municipal Corporation forms 85 survey teams

As per the official release, the Municipal Corporation has formed 85 survey teams and conducted surveillance of over 1 lakh 58 thousand people. Adequate quantities of chlorine tablets and ORS packets have been distributed, leakage repairs have been undertaken on a priority basis, and super chlorination has been carried out at all water sources.

As an intensive measure to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, the Chief Minister directed that, in Gandhinagar and other urban areas of the State, drinking water samples be collected daily and that water distribution be carried out only after water quality and chlorination reports are obtained.

The press note also stated that the CM instructed the relevant officials to conduct field inspections of ongoing pipeline works to ensure quality and accuracy, and emphasised expanding water testing and taking immediate measures to prevent leaks.