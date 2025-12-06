Shoe thrown at AAP MLA Gopal Italia in Gujarat's Jamnagar; party slams BJP | VIDEO The accused was identified as Congress worker Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja. However, AAP MLA Gopal Italia said he does not wish to register a FIR against the accused.

Jamnagar:

A scuffle broke out during Aam Aadmi Party's rally in Gujarat's Jamnagar on Friday after a shoe was thrown at party leader Gopal Italia. The MLA from Visavadar Assembly constituency was giving a speech during party's Gujarat Jodo programme, when a person suddenly threw a shoe towards him.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media. In the media, it could be seen that a chaos erupted at the venue after the accused was thrashed by AAP supporters, forcing the police to intervene. The accused, identified as Congress worker Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja, was later held and taken to a hospital for the treatment of his injuries.

However, Italia said he does not wish to register a first information report (FIR) against the accused. He also blamed the AAP, AAP MLA, Gopal Italia, shoe thrown at Gopal Italia, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Jamnagar, Chhatrapalsinh Jadeja, Congress, BJP, Aam Aadmi Party, Bharatiya Janata Party, Arvind Kejriwal (BJP) for the incident and alleged that the saffron party wants to stop the AAP through such things. He asserted that such incident will not intimidate AAP and won't benefit the BJP, either.

"A large public meeting was organized as part of the 'Gujarat Jodo' program... As I was speaking, I suddenly noticed a large number of police officers approaching the stage... While I was speaking, a man suddenly stood up from the crowd and threw a slipper at me, attempting to hit me. As soon as he threw the slipper, the police rushed to escort him away," Italia told the media.

"The BJP is in power; they have the police, the administration, and the entire system. If you want to stop the Aam Aadmi Party, then go and do the public's work. Assaulting us like this, throwing slippers at us in this manner, will not do the public any good," he added.

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also attacked the BJP for the incident. In an X post, he said the rising popularity of the AAP has 'unsettled' the BJP and the Congress. He also alleged that the two parties have joined hands to fight against the AAP in Gujarat.

"We question BJP’s failures, but the pain is felt by Congress — why? In Jamnagar, a Congress worker attacked our popular leader and MLA Gopal Italia," he said in Hindi.

