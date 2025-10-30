Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th birth anniversary: PM Modi to inaugurate unity parade at Kevadiya tomorrow Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel 150th birth anniversary: Home Minister Amit Shah stated that PM Modi will inaugurate a grand Unity Parade at Ekta Nagar in Kevadiya, Gujarat, on October 31 to commemorate National Unity Day.

Gandhinagar:

Gujarat’s Ekta Nagar is set to transform into a vibrant centre of national pride as the nation celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on October 31 (Friday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) celebrations, offering floral tributes at the Statue of Unity- a monumental symbol of Patel’s vision for a united India.

PM Modi to inaugurate grand unity parade at Ekta Nagar on 'National Unity Day'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a grand Unity Parade at Kevadiya’s Ekta Nagar in Gujarat on October 31, marking National Unity Day and the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Addressing a press conference in Patna, Shah said the parade will symbolize the spirit of “Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat” and will henceforth be celebrated annually at Ekta Nagar.

He stated that this year’s event holds special significance as it coincides with Patel’s 150th birth anniversary. The Unity Parade, designed on the lines of the Republic Day Parade in New Delhi, will feature contingents from the Central Armed Police Forces, various state police units, and artists from across the country. The Home Minister added that the parade is a tribute to the nation’s uniformed personnel for their unmatched bravery and sacrifice in safeguarding India’s unity and integrity.

Nation celebrates the 'Iron Man of India'

The celebrations will honor Sardar Patel’s unparalleled contribution to the country’s unity and integrity. The entire venue has been illuminated with dazzling lights and adorned with patriotic decorations, exuding a spirit of unity and pride. Thousands of visitors, guests, and dignitaries from across India are expected to attend the event.

The Unity Parade, set against the backdrop of the towering Statue of Unity, will feature contingents from BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and multiple state police units. This year’s highlights include a BSF marching contingent with Indian dog breeds such as Rampur and Mudhol Hounds, Gujarat Police’s Horse Contingent, Assam Police’s Motorcycle Daredevils, and the BSF Camel Mounted Band. The parade will also honour gallantry awardees from CRPF and BSF for their courage in anti-Naxal and counter-terror operations.

Bharat Parv to celebrate tribal culture and unity

Shah also announced that a “Bharat Parv” will be organised at Ekta Nagar from November 1 to 15 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. The closing day of Bharat Parv will coincide with Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas, celebrating the rich heritage of India’s tribal communities.

He said the festivities will showcase traditional tribal attire, cuisine, music, and cultural performances, promoting inclusion and national pride. Alongside these events, the “Run for Unity” will be conducted at the national level, with participation expected from citizens across all states, districts, schools, and universities, reinforcing the message of collective strength and unity.

Colourful cultural showcase

A ten-tableaux procession from various states and agencies- including Gujarat, Jammu and Kashmir, Maharashtra, Puducherry, and others- will reflect the theme of “Unity in Diversity.” A cultural programme featuring over 900 artists will present India’s classical dances and folk traditions, symbolizing the country’s rich cultural fabric.

Visitors like Vasant Vithlani described the celebration as “a beautiful moment of life,” while Sindhuja, representing Puducherry’s tableau, spoke about performing Silambam, calling it “a symbol of human strength.”

Mega infrastructure and tourist facilities

Ahead of the ceremony, extensive preparations have been made to accommodate visitors and ensure smooth operations. The Gujarat Tourism Corporation has established 11 modern dormitories with capacity for over 9,000 visitors and 1,400 police personnel, complete with clean facilities, secure surveillance, and separate sections for men and women.

Registration counters, first-aid centres, bus parking zones, and uninterrupted power and water supplies have also been set up. According to Dr Janakkumar Madhak, Chief District Health Officer of Narmada District, 60 medical officers and ambulances have been deployed to provide round-the-clock medical support.

PM Modi flags off eco-friendly projects

Ahead of the celebrations, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for developmental projects worth over Rs 1,140 crore on October 30 (Thursday). These include the Birsa Munda Tribal University in Rajpipla, a Hospitality District at Garudeshwar, the E-Bus Charging Depot with 25 electric buses, and several tourism-friendly infrastructure projects like the Narmada Ghat Extension, Smart Walkways, and Eco Parks.

He also flagged off e-buses at Ekta Nagar, reinforcing the government’s vision of promoting sustainable transport and green tourism. The newly launched projects aim to enhance visitor facilities, improve connectivity, and boost local economic development while supporting tribal communities in the region.

A day of national reflection

On October 31, after the Unity Parade, Prime Minister Modi will interact with officer trainees attending Aarambh 7.0- the 7th edition of the inter-service foundation course themed “Reimagining Governance.” This year’s milestone 100th batch includes 660 trainees from 16 Indian civil services and three from Bhutan.

The Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations at Ekta Nagar not only pay homage to Sardar Patel’s unifying vision but also reaffirm India’s collective commitment to unity, discipline, and inclusive development.