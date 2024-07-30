'Rs 4,369 crore given to Gujarat for rainwater harvesting over 3 years', says MoS Jal Shakti in Rajya Sabha

Follow us on Image Source : @DR_RAJBHUSHAN/X MoS for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary

Raj Bhushan Choudhary, the Minister of State for Jal Shakti said that the Central Government has released a total of Rs 4,369 crore as grants to Gujarat under the Jal Shakti Abhiyan for rainwater harvesting over the last three years. Moreover, the Centre has approved Rs 651 crore for 188 projects towards water body rejuvenation projects for Gujarat, under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT 2.0).

The minister further said that under Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayi Yojana's Watershed Development Component, the Centre has released Rs 218 crore for Gujarat in over three years.

Rajya Sabha MP asked details of expenses, work ndertaken

The Minister said this while replying in Rajya Sabha to the question raised by Member of Parliament (MP) Parimal Nathwani. MP wanted the details of work undertaken at rural and urban levels to promote rainwater harvesting as well as the funds allocated under various schemes. He also asked if any incentives are being offered to States for promotion of rainwater harvesting.

Giving details about the work done in Gujarat, the minister stated that in 2024, under the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain programme', 2,855 water conservation and rainwater harvesting works were completed, 3,305 renovations of traditional water bodies were done, 6,009 re-use & recharge structures were set up and 15,848 watershed development works were completed.

'Water State subject, Centre supplements efforts', MoS

As per the statement of the minister, water conservation through rainwater harvesting is one of the top priorities of the Government. He said that the Central government supplements the efforts of the States and UTs by providing technical and financial support as water is a State subject.

Out of the approved plan size of Rs 77,650 crore for AMRUT and AMRUT 2 missions, a significant amount of Rs 39,011 crore has been allocated for the water supply sector. So far, the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs has approved 3,543 water supply projects costing about Rs 1,13,358.44 crore. Additionally, 2,713 water body rejuvenation projects worth Rs 5432.21 crore have been approved by MoHUA under AMRUT 2.0.

