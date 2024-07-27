Gujarat to establish GRIT think-tank on Niti Aayog model: CM Bhupendra Patel

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel during a meeting.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced the creation of the Gujarat State Institution for Transformation (GRIT), modelled after the NITI Aayog, to serve as a public policy think-tank for the state. Speaking at the NITI Aayog governing council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attended by various state chief ministers, Patel emphasised Gujarat's dedication to the vision of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Introduction of 'Gujarat@2047 Roadmap'

Patel unveiled the 'Gujarat@2047 Dynamic Document-Roadmap' focused on the pillars of 'Earning Well' and 'Living Well,' aimed at enhancing quality of life and economic prosperity in the state.

Formation of GRIT

The chief minister announced the formation of GRIT to systematically achieve the state's development goals. He also committed to the 'GYAN' mantra, focusing on the advancement of the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Economic contributions and future goals

Highlighting Gujarat's significant contributions to India's GDP, Patel noted the state's target of becoming a USD 3.5 trillion economy by 2047. He detailed achievements in areas like PM Gati Shakti, health, women's empowerment, natural farming, and MSME development.

Attendance at NITI Aayog meeting

Gujarat Chief Secretary Raj Kumar also attended the ninth Niti Aayog Governing Council Meeting, supporting the state's strategic plans and initiatives.

