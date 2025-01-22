Republic Day parade 2025: Gujarat's 'Swarnim Bharat' tableau to showcase rich heritage, modern development

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Gujarat tableau for Republic Day parade

The nation is all set to celebrate the 76th Republic Day with major attractions at the grand parade. Among them is the tableau, 'Gujarat: From Anartpur to Ektanagar – A Confluence of Heritage and Development', themed "Swarnim Bharat: Virasat Ane Vikas." The tableau beautifully merges the state's rich cultural heritage with its vibrant development, embodying the nation's growth and progress.

Manifesting the rich cultural heritage from the 12th-century Solanki-era ‘Kirti Toran’ of Vadnagar (Anartpur) to the awe-inspiring 21st-century ‘Statue of Unity.’ the tableau captures Gujarat’s historical legacy alongside its contemporary achievements.

The tableau prominently features the iconic ‘Kirti Toran,’ a symbol of Gujarat’s cultural heritage from the 12th century, alongside the towering ‘Statue of Unity,’ the world’s tallest statue at 182 meters.

Amidst these two monumental landmarks, the tableau vividly illustrates Gujarat’s remarkable advancements in diverse sectors such as defence, automobiles, technology, and manufacturing, highlighting its role in realising the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India).

The tableau also honours Gujarat’s ‘Tribal Pride’ with Pithora paintings along with commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee with the ‘Atal Bridge,’ an engineering marvel at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

It also highlights Gujarat’s emerging Underwater Sports initiatives at Dwarika and Shivrajpur Beach. In the foreground of the tableau, the 12th-century Solanki-era ‘Kirti Toran’ from Anartpur (modern-day Vadnagar) is depicted which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Surrounding it are intricate Kutchhi clay-glazed artworks and Pithora paintings, which honour the tribal god ‘Baba Pithora.’ Prominently displayed next is a key initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat: the C-295 aircraft unit, which will be produced by Tata Advanced Systems Limited in Vadodara for the Indian Air Force. Below this, the tableau showcases the ‘Atal Bridge,’ a technological marvel that connects the two ends of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Further highlighted are Gujarat’s strategic investments in semiconductor manufacturing and its emerging role as a hub for automobile production.

The tableau’s final section showcases the majestic 182-meter ‘Statue of Unity,’ a tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the world’s tallest statue. Constructed using iron collected from farmers across India, this monumental structure commemorates the 150th birth anniversary of India’s first Deputy Prime Minister. At the base of the statue, the tableau emphasizes Gujarat’s upcoming Underwater Sports initiatives at the revered Jagatmandir Dwarka and Shivrajpur Beach. The visual content for this tableau is provided by the Discovery channel. Enhancing the tableau’s visual appeal will be Gujarat’s vibrant Maniyara Raas, brought to life with the dynamic rhythm of traditional yet modern Duha music.

This year, a total of 30 tableaus will be featured in the Republic Day parade, including 14 from states and union territories, as well as contributions from various central government departments. The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Mr Prabowo Subianto, will grace the 76th Republic Day celebrations as the chief guest.

The tableau, presented by the Information Department of the Government of Gujarat, is being produced under the guidance of Information and Broadcasting Secretary Smt. Avantika Singh Aulakh, Information Director Shri Kishor Bachani, and Additional Director Shri Arvind Patel. Joint Director of Information Dr. Sanjay Kachot is playing pivotal role in its development. The visual design is being prepared by Shri Siddheshwar Kanuga of Smart Graph Art Advertising Private Limited.