Ratan Tata demise: Gujarat declares one day state mourning, no govt cultural programmes to be held

In a heartfelt tribute to the late industrialist Ratan Naval Tata, the Gujarat government has declared a day of mourning on October 10, 2024. The announcement follows Tata’s passing on the evening of October 9, 2024, marking a significant loss for the nation and the business community.

National flag at half-mast

As part of the mourning observance, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across the state on all buildings where it is regularly displayed. This gesture aims to honor the legacy of a man who significantly contributed to India’s industrial landscape and social development.

No official programs scheduled

The Chief Secretary of Gujarat has directed that no cultural or entertainment programs will take place on this day. A message circulated to various officials, including the Director General of Police, Collectors, and Police Commissioners, emphasized the importance of this tribute. It stated, “As a mark of respect to the departed dignitary, state mourning will be observed for one day, and the national flag will be at half-mast throughout the state.”

A legacy remembered

Ratan Tata was revered not only for his role in transforming the Tata Group but also for his philanthropic efforts and commitment to the nation. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, and the day of mourning reflects the collective grief felt by citizens across Gujarat and the rest of India.