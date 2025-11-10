Rajkot accident: 20-year-old killed as speeding BMW drags scooter for 1.5 km | Video The victim, identified as Abhishek Nathani, died on the spot due to the severe impact. The accident occurred near Crystal Mall on Kalawad Road.

Rajkot:

A tragic road accident took place in Gujarat’s Rajkot on Sunday night when a speeding BMW car hit a scooter and dragged it for nearly 1.5 kilometres, killing the rider on the spot. The accident occurred near Crystal Mall on Kalavad Road. The luxury car, reportedly travelling at a speed of 120–150 km/h, rammed into the two-wheeler with such force that the scooter was torn into pieces and the rider, identified as 20-year-old Abhishek Nathani, died instantly.

BMW severely damaged, rider died on spot

Following the crash, the front portion of the BMW was completely damaged while the scooter was reduced to debris. Emergency services, including a 108 ambulance, arrived quickly, but medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Police later sent the body for post-mortem examination and began an investigation.

Car dragged scooter for 1.5 kilometres

Eyewitnesses reported that the BMW continued moving after the collision, dragging the scooter for approximately 1.5 kilometres before coming to a halt. The accused driver, identified as Atman Patel, was reportedly behind the wheel at the time of the accident. After the incident, Patel surrendered himself to the police. A case has been registered, and the investigation is underway.

Accused is a businessman's son

According to the police, the BMW was registered in the name of Atman’s father, Akshaybhai Patel, a local businessman. The police have taken Atman Patel into custody for questioning. Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) assistance has been sought to determine the exact speed of the vehicle at the time of the crash. Preliminary findings suggest the car was grossly overspeeding.

Police launch drive against overspeeding

Authorities have registered a case under sections of overspeeding and the Motor Vehicles Act. Rajkot Police officials said a special campaign against speeding and reckless driving will soon be launched to prevent similar accidents in the future.