Rajat Sharma joins SRK Parivar event in Surat, shares personal story of mother’s illness India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma visited Surat to participate in two major events — the SRK Parivarotsav and Kiran Hospital’s Vadil Vandana programme. At the SRK event, he answered public questions in a mock court session.

Surat:

India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma attended the SRK Parivar Utsav in Surat on Sunday, where he not only took part in a lively mock court session but also moved audiences with a deeply personal story from his life. During the event organised by the SRK family, Sharma candidly answered questions from the audience as part of the mock courtroom setup. Earlier in the day, he also addressed the Vadil Vandana programme at Surat’s Kiran Hospital, where he commended the hospital staff for their selfless service and shared a heartfelt memory linked to his late mother’s illness.

'Had such facilities existed, my mother might have been alive'

Speaking before a gathering of hundreds at Kiran Hospital, Sharma highlighted the value of accessible medical services today. Recalling a difficult period in his life, he said, “When my mother had a brain tumour, we didn’t have facilities like this. Had an institution like this existed back then, my mother might have been alive today. Listening to people here today reminded me how important it is to serve others, something this hospital is doing commendably.” His words left many in the audience visibly emotional.

Audience interaction and honours at SRK Parivar event

At the SRK Parivarotsav, Sharma engaged with the audience in a mock court format where attendees eagerly posed questions. True to his style, he responded with honesty and wit, drawing appreciation from the crowd. Earlier, Govindbhai Dholakia, Chairman of Shree Ramkrishna Exports, honoured Sharma by presenting him with a traditional safa (turban). Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was also present at the event.

Sharma’s arrival at the Surat airport created a buzz, with crowds gathering to catch a glimpse of him. He acknowledged the warm welcome by waving to the enthusiastic onlookers.