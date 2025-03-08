Rahul Gandhi's explosive charge: 'Some Congress leaders working for BJP, can sack 30-40' Rahul Gandhi was interacting with party workers at the Samvaad programme in Ahmedabad. He said that Congress will win Gujarat the day it fulfills its responsibilities.

Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP, Rahul Gandhi made startling revelations on Saturday while addressing party workers in Ahmedabad. He said that Congress is losing elections because it has failed to fulfill people's expectations. He added that there are two types of workers in Congress, and some in the party are working with the BJP, and he would sack 30-40 of that leader if needed.

He said, "The leadership of Gujarat, the workers of Gujarat, the district presidents (Congress) of Gujarat, the block presidents, there are two types of people in them, there are divisions. One, stands with the people, fights for people, respects the people and has the ideology of the Congress party in his heart and the other is the one who is cut off from the people, sits far away, does not respect the people and half of them have joined the BJP, until we do not clearly separate these two, the people of Gujarat cannot believe in us."

The Lok Sabha LoP was addressing the Congress workers at the Samvaad programme organised by the party in Ahmedabad. Speaking about Congress's performance in state assembly elections in the last 30 years, Gandhi said, "It has been almost 30 years since we have been in power here. Whenever I come here, there are discussions on Assembly elections of 2007, 2012, 2017, 2022, 2027...But the question is not about elections. The people of Gujarat will not make us win the elections until we fulfil our responsibilities...We should not even ask the people of Gujarat to bring us to power until we fulfil our responsibilities. I guarantee you that the day we do this, the people of Gujarat will give their support to the Congress party."

Speaking critically against his party and himself, Gandhi added, "Gujarat is stuck, it is unable to see the way, Gujarat wants to move forward. I am a member of the Congress party and I am saying that the Congress party of Gujarat is unable to show it the way, and I am not speaking with shame, I am not speaking with fear, I want to put this before you whether it is our workers, whether it is Rahul Gandhi, whether it is our general secretary, whether it is our PCC president, we are unable to show the way to Gujarat. Till date, the expectations of Gujarat from us, from me, from our PCC president, from our in-charge in the last 30 years, we are unable to fulfil them..."

(With ANI Inputs)