PM Modi to inaugurate Ahmedabad Metro Phase 2: Timings, route details inside

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second phase of the Ahmedabad Metro on September 16, 2024. This new extension, developed by the Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) in collaboration with both the Gujarat and Indian governments, will connect Ahmedabad with Gandhinagar. Key stations on this 21-kilometer stretch include GNLU, PDEU, GIFT City, and Sector-1.

Enhanced connectivity and economic impact

The new metro line aims to redefine urban mobility with faster, safer, and more affordable travel options. It will ease traffic congestion and reduce travel time between Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. For example, the journey from APMC to Gandhinagar’s Sector-1 will take just 65 minutes at a cost of Rs35, compared to over 80 minutes and higher fares by taxi or autorickshaw.

Sustainability and development benefits

The metro’s clean energy design will contribute to a reduction in carbon emissions and traffic pollution. By linking major commercial hubs like GIFT City and Infocity, the extension is expected to stimulate regional economic growth, enhance real estate development, and offer improved commuting options for professionals, students, and residents.

Future prospects

This phase marks a significant step in Gujarat's strategy to build a comprehensive urban transport network. Future expansions are planned to further integrate and enhance the metro system, positioning Gujarat as a leading global urban center with advanced and sustainable transport infrastructure.

