Another stone pelting incident at 'Ganesh Pandal' in Gujarat, 7 arrested in Kotda Jadodar

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Representational image

A disturbing incident of stone pelting occurred in Kotda Jadodar, Kutch district of Gujarat, escalating tensions in the region following a similar event in Surat. On Tuesday late at night, the Ganesh pandal in Kotda Jadodar was targeted, resulting in significant damage to the Ganpati Bapa idol.

The attack involved young children pelting stones at the pandal, an act perceived by many as an attempt to disrupt the communal harmony in Kutch. The vandalism not only shattered the idol but also raised alarms about the potential for increased communal tensions.

In response to the Kotda Jadodar incident, the Nakhatrana police have filed a complaint against seven individuals linked to the violence. All suspects have been apprehended, and the police have vowed to take stringent action against anyone who disrupts the peace of Kutch. They are also working to uncover the broader conspiracy behind these incidents. The authorities are determined to address the underlying conspiracy and prevent future disturbances.

Currently, the situation in Kotda Jadodar remains calm, after several police teams deployed in the village to maintain order. The police are working diligently to ensure that peace is preserved and that those responsible for this troubling incident are held accountable.

ALSO READ: Gujarat: Stone pelting incident at 'Ganesh Pandal' in Surat sparks tensions, several people arrested