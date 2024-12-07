PM Modi praises BAPS volunteers, urges efforts to make India a developed nation by 2047

Follow us on Image Source : X PM modi

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the dedicated service of volunteers from the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS), a spiritual and volunteer-driven organization, while encouraging them to contribute to making India a developed nation by the year 2047.

Addressing a virtual Karyakarta Sammelan held at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, Modi emphasized the importance of selfless service, highlighting that in Indian culture, "seva param dharma" (service is the highest duty). He remarked, "We not only speak about it, but we also practice it," underscoring the deep-rooted values of service and compassion within Indian society.

The Prime Minister called upon the BAPS volunteers to continue their service-oriented efforts, directing them to work towards the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by the time it celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047. His vision of a prosperous and developed India resonated with the attendees, urging them to play an active role in the nation’s growth.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also attended the event, which brought together members of the BAPS community and volunteers from across the country. The Karyakarta Sammelan, organized by BAPS, aimed to celebrate the dedication of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to promote the organization's mission of societal improvement.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha is a spiritual fellowship committed to societal welfare by fostering the core Hindu values of faith, service, and global harmony. It aims to enhance individual growth while contributing positively to society through various community-oriented programs and initiatives.

The event served as a reminder of the vital role volunteerism and spiritual organizations play in the development of the nation, with a renewed focus on serving the country to reach new heights by 2047.