PM Modi holds boardroom-style interaction with 'Lakhpati Didis' in Gujarat's Navsari on Women's Day | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Lakhpati Didis on Saturday in the Navsari district of Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil accompanied the Prime Minister during the occasion on International Women's Day.

PM Modi engaged in a boardroom style interaction with 'Lakhpati Didis' at Navsari today, akin to the way he interacts with CEOs of companies. With a notepad and pencil in hand, the PM was focussed on noting the key points from the discussion.

Most women said that they have managed to become Lakhpati Didis due to PM Modi, his policies, and the motivation he has given them. Hearing the positive experiences and progress of Lakhpati Didis, PM Modi said that the 3 crore Lakhpati Didi target may soon be surpassed, and even the 5 crore target may be attained in due course. Women exuded confidence that, under PM Modi's leadership, within a few years, instead of the Lakhpati Didi programme, they may be participating in the Crorepati Didi programme. A Drone Pilot said that while she could not fly a plane, she has had the opportunity to become one due to PM Modi. She said that instead of being referred to as Bhabhi, she is called "Pilot in her home and village."

In response to her, PM Modi said that "there is an own identity of Drone Didi."Discussing the business expansion plan, the PM suggested to the Lakhpati Didis that they bring their business online for greater market access. "Women like them in rural areas will lead the path to Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said.

Lauding the PM's initiative to promote millets, a woman said that her Khakhra of Gujarat has attained popularity.PM said that due to such efforts, Khakhra is no more limited to Gujarat but has attained national fame. A woman said that receiving an invite for the interaction was a very proud moment for her. Some neighbours even requested, in a lighter vein, that they not complain about them during the meeting.

A Lakhpati Didi is a Self-Help Group member who earns an annual household income of Rupees One Lakh (Rs 1,00,000) or more. This income is calculated for at least four agricultural seasons and/or business cycles, with an average monthly income exceeding Rupees Ten Thousand (Rs. 10,000), so that it is sustainable.

Lakhpati initiative facilitates diversified livelihood activities, by ensuring convergence across all Government departments/ Ministries, Private sector and Market players. The strategy includes focused planning, implementation and monitoring at all levels.PM Modi will also felicitate five Lakhpati Didis with Lakhpati Didi Certificates and also address the gathering. The Prime Minister will launch the G-SAFAL (Gujarat scheme for Antyodaya Families for Augmenting Livelihoods) and G-MAITRI (Gujarat Mentorship and Acceleration of Individuals for Transforming Rural Income) programme of the Government of Gujarat.

The G-MAITRI scheme will provide financial assistance and handholding support to Startups which are working for creating a conducive environment for rural livelihoods. G-SAFAL will provide financial assistance and entrepreneurial training to SHG women of Antyodaya families in two Aspirational districts and thirteen Aspirational Blocks of Gujarat.PM Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to 'Nari Shakti,' recognizing the strength and contributions of women on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X, PM Modi announced that his social media platforms would be taken over by women from diverse fields, showcasing their achievements on the occasion.

"We bow to our Nari Shakti on #WomensDay! Our Government has always worked for empowering women, reflecting in our schemes and programmes. Today, as promised, my social media properties will be taken over by women who are making a mark in diverse fields!" the Prime Minister said.