PM Modi targets Pakistan again in Gandhinagar: 'Decided to remove terror thorn from India' PM Modi in Gandhinagar said the reason that when nine terrorist hideouts were identified and destroyed within just 22 minutes, it was a decisive action. And this time, everything was done in front of the cameras, so that no one would ask for proof.

Gandhinagar:

PM Modi targeted Pakistan again in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar and said his government has decided to remove terror thorn from India. He said this while addressing a gathering on Tuesday after inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,536 crore at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

"I have been in Gujarat for the past two days, yesterday I visited Vadodara, Dahod, Bhuj, Ahmedabad and this morning, Gandhinagar. Everywhere I went, it felt like a wave of patriotism, like the roaring sound of a saffron sea. The roar of the saffron sea, the fluttering Tricolour and immense love for the motherland in every heart. It was a sight to behold, it was an unforgettable scene," he said.

While addressing the gathering, PM Modi said if in 1947, we had killed Mujahideens who entered Kashmir, we would not have faced such a situation now.

PM Modi said, "In 1947, when Maa Bharti was partitioned, 'katni chahiye thi zanjeerein par kaat di gayi bhujayein'. The country was divided into three parts. On that very night, the first terrorist attack took place in Kashmir. A part of Maa Bharti was captured by Pakistan using terrorists in the name of Mujahideen. If on that day, these Mujahideen were killed, and Sardar Patel's wish was that until we get PoK, our armed forces should not stop. But no one listened to him and now we have been facing this (terrorism) for the last 75 years. Pahalgam was also an example of it. When we had wars with Pakistan, we defeated Pakistan thrice..."

Targeting Pakistan again, PM Modi said this can no longer be called a proxy war because the terrorists whose funerals were held after May 6 were given state honours in Pakistan. “Pakistan’s flags were placed on their coffins, and their army saluted them. It proves that terrorist activities are not a proxy war but a well-planned war strategy. You are already at war, and you will receive the response accordingly. We do not seek enmity with anyone. We want to live peacefully. We also want to progress so that we can contribute to the welfare of the world,” he said.

PM Modi, referring to cross-border terrorism, said terrorism isn't proxy war, it is your war strategy, you are waging war on us. Saying this, he said the Indus Water Treaty was badly negotiated, had provision disallowing even de-silting of dams in Kashmir.