Man kills 10-year-old son by poisoning in Ahmedabad, arrested

A man allegedly killed his 10-year-old son by giving him water mixed with sodium nitrite, a poisonous substance, in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, said on Wednesday. The accused Kalpesh Gohel (47) was arrested on Tuesday, according to an official from Bapunagar police station.

The motive behind the crime remains unclear, said police.

Man planned to commit suicide

According to the girl's statement, Gohel first gave a 'medicine' to his son Om and 15-year-old daughter Jiya to prevent vomiting at their residence in Ahmedabad's Bapunagar locality, an official said. He then allegedly gave his son water laced with sodium nitrite.

Shortly after consuming the water, the boy began vomiting. His family members immediately took him to a private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The man intended to end his life after poisoning his children but lost his nerve upon seeing his son's condition worsen and fled the house, the official stated.

Gohel lived with his wife, two children, and parents. According to the FIR, he administered a "medicine" to both his children and later gave his son water mixed with sodium nitrite while his wife was out.

While his daughter remained unaffected, his son started vomiting and turned pale. Panicking, Gohel fled the house, leaving his mobile phone behind. His daughter called an ambulance, and the boy was rushed to a private hospital, where he was declared dead.

Gohel confessed to mixing sodium nitrite in water

The girl later informed her uncle, Yogesh Gohel, the complainant in the case, that their father had given them "medicine" to prevent vomiting. Following his arrest, Gohel confessed to mixing 30 grams of sodium nitrite in the water given to his son.

He has been booked under Section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The child's body was sent for autopsy, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With PTI inputs)

