Wednesday, January 01, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Gujarat
  4. Gujarat to get 34th district, Cabinet announces to carve out Vav-Tharad from Banaskantha

Gujarat to get 34th district, Cabinet announces to carve out Vav-Tharad from Banaskantha

The Cabinet meeting of the Gujarat government was held on Wednesday and was chaired by CM Bhupendra Patel. During the meeting, the key decision of the formation of the new district was approved.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai Gandhinagar Published : Jan 01, 2025 15:53 IST, Updated : Jan 01, 2025 16:01 IST
Gujarat to get 34th district
Image Source : @BHUPENDRAPBJP/X Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

The Gujarat Cabinet on Wednesday announced to creation of a new district named Vav-Tharad in the state. The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the decision to carve out Vav-Tharad from the already existing Banaskantha district.

Once formed, it would be the thirty-fourth district of the state. According to the information, the decision has been taken to ease administrative and geographic challenges and to ensure government services reach the public more efficiently. 

Tharad will act as the district headquarters of Vav-Tharad. The Gujarat Government said, "The district will be divided into two- Vav-Tharad and Banaskantha. To ensure administrative, geographic, and economic convenience, Palanpur will remain the headquarters of Banaskantha district, and Tharad will serve as the headquarters of the new Vav-Tharad district."

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Gujarat

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement