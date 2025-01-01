Gujarat to get 34th district, Cabinet announces to carve out Vav-Tharad from Banaskantha

Follow us on Image Source : @BHUPENDRAPBJP/X Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

The Gujarat Cabinet on Wednesday announced to creation of a new district named Vav-Tharad in the state. The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel approved the decision to carve out Vav-Tharad from the already existing Banaskantha district.

Once formed, it would be the thirty-fourth district of the state. According to the information, the decision has been taken to ease administrative and geographic challenges and to ensure government services reach the public more efficiently.

Tharad will act as the district headquarters of Vav-Tharad. The Gujarat Government said, "The district will be divided into two- Vav-Tharad and Banaskantha. To ensure administrative, geographic, and economic convenience, Palanpur will remain the headquarters of Banaskantha district, and Tharad will serve as the headquarters of the new Vav-Tharad district."