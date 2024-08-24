Gujarat: Factory owner, son die after getting trapped in machine in Kutch

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, three people, including the factory owner and his minor son, were killed in an accident at a China clay manufacturing factory near Bhuj in Gujarat’s Kutch district on Saturday, police said. According to a police official from Paddhar police station, the accident occurred at Shri Hari Minerals, a ceramic factory located near Dhaneti village of Bhuj taluka around 11 am.

Providing information about the deceased, the official said that factory owner Govind Chamaria (45), his son Akshar (10) and Chamaria’s partner Prakash Vagani (32) died after they got trapped in a China clay machine. Notably, China clay is a key component in the ceramic industry.

Boy fell into machine while playing

The accident took place when Akshar fell into the machine which was used to pulverise China clay, while playing. To save him, his father Govind rushed to the machine but he also got trapped. Meanwhile, Prakash, who tried to pull father-son duo out also got stuck in the machine, police said.

Following this, the factory workers came to the rescue however, by the time the three were pulled out, they were all dead, the official added. He added that police reached the spot after getting information and have launched an investigation into the accident.