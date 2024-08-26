Schools closed, trains affected as heavy rains wreak havoc in Gujarat: Red alert issued for next two days

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Heavy rains affected Gujarat state.

Several schools in Gujarat will remain closed on Tuesday and trains have been affected as heavy rains wreaked havoc in the state. Notably, Ahmedabad was the worst affected city in the state where heavy rains led to waterlogged streets, flooding and infrastructural damage. As per local media reports, the city received over 86 mm of rainfall in the last 24 hours, ending at 6 am on Monday morning, adding up to 3.50 inches of rain in a day. red alert has been issued for the next two days.

Schools closed on Tuesday

In the meantime, the situation in Gujarat is expcted to go worse as the weather department warned of more rainfall for the next couple of days. Because of the heavy rain warning, the state education department has declared a holiday for all primary schools on Tuesday.

Trains affected in Gujarat due to heavy rains

Because of the heavy rains and massive waterlogging, three trains such as Ahmedabad-Vadodara Intercity Express, Vadodara-Ahmedabad Intercity Express and Vadodara-Jamnagar Intercity Express -- have been affected in the state.

The IMD said the main reason behind heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad and other regions of Gujarat is a worsening weather system that is expected to bring more showers in the coming days, not just to Gujarat but other states too.

Highest rainfall recorded in Morwa Hadaf

As per the weather department, highest rainfall of up to 6.1 inches was recorded in Morwa Hadaf, followed by Anand, which received 5.4 inches. Moreover, 44 talukas in the state have recorded over 2 inches of rain, while 82 talukas have received more than an inch of rain.

Local weather reports noted that heavy rain continues in some areas of Aravalli, Mahisagar, Vadodara anad Dahod and Saurashtra in the central-southern region of the state. The Aravalli region of Gujarat was waterlogged as rain continued to pour.

In the meantime, hundreds of people were shifted to safety in Valsad and Navsari districts as heavy rains lashed south Gujarat on Saturday and Sunday. Incessant rains in the past 48 hours have inundated low-lying areas, disrupting normal life and traffic movement, they added.

As per data from the State Emergency Operation Centre, Vapi taluka in Valsad district received 326 millimetres rainfall in a 24-hour period till 6 am on Sunday, the highest in the state, while Khergam in Navsari got 248 mm since 6 am. Districts like Surat, Tapi and Narmada have also been severely affected due to heavy rains, official said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel spoke to collectors and asked them to take all steps to give relief to people, including timely evacuation, as well as ensure safety of livestock. The CM said the State and National Disaster Response Forces (SDRF and NDRF) teams were deployed and available for required assistance.