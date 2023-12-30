Gujarat Police quizzes 20 passengers of Nicaragua-bound flight sent back by France

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

At least 20 passengers from Gujarat who were on the Nicaragua-bound flight which was sent back mid-route from France were questioned by the police in an attempt to unearth a suspected illegal immigration network operating from the state, a senior official has said. The Nicaragua-bound aircraft, an Airbus A340 carrying 276 passengers, was grounded in France for four days over suspected human trafficking. The flight landed in Mumbai in the early hours of December 26.

According to a senior state Crime Investigation Department (CID) official, among the passengers included at least 60 from Gujarat.

They are being quizzed by the CID to ascertain if they had any plans to cross into the United States of America illegally after reaching Latin America, the official said on Friday.

"They were sent back from France. There was a rumour they had planned to enter the US illegally after landing in Nicaragua. In their statements, they told us they were going there as tourists. We are going into the details to find out who were the agents behind their trip," said S P Rajkumar, Additional Director General of Police, CID - Crime and Railways.

Out of the 60 who returned, nearly 20 have been grilled already by the agency, he added.

"We are verifying their documents to ascertain whether they used genuine or forged documents to proceed to Central America. We will also check their financial transactions because, ideally, they should not have paid more if they were going there as normal tourists and not with any other intention," he said.

"Though we have started questioning, no one is divulging facts. They claim they went there as tourists. We are investigating the case from all angles," he added.

Nicaragua has become a popular destination for those seeking asylum in the US.

As many as 96,917 Indians attempted to enter the US illegally in the financial year 2023, signalling a 51.61 per cent jump from the previous year, according to data made available by the US Customs and Border Patrol (CBP). At least 41,770 of those Indians attempted to enter the US via the Mexican land border, CBP data shows.

Flights to Nicaragua or third countries where obtaining travel documents is easy have come to be known as 'dunki' flights.

