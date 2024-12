Gujarat: Seven dead in tragic collision on Junagadh-Somnath Highway The accident occurred at approximately 8 AM near Maliya Hatina. Among the deceased were five students traveling to take an examination. The explosion caused by the CNG cylinder intensified the tragedy, leading to a fire that engulfed a nearby structure.

A devastating accident on the Junagadh-Somnath Highway claimed the lives of seven people this morning near Bhanduri village in Gujarat. The collision involved two cars, one of which was fitted with a CNG cylinder that exploded upon impact, triggering a fire in a nearby shack.