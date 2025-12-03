Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at pathology lab in Bhavnagar city, elderly and children evacuated Gujarat fire: According to initial reports, the fire began suddenly in the basement of the complex and intensified quickly. Dozens of firetenders were involved in the dousing operations.

New Delhi:

A major fire broke out early Wednesday morning in the Samip Complex in Bhavnagar, Gujarat, causing chaos and panic among residents and hospital staff. The complex on Kalubhar Road houses several hospitals, putting patients in serious danger as thick smoke spread through the area.

According to initial reports, the fire began suddenly in the basement of the complex and intensified quickly. As dense smoke filled the building, panic spread among patients and their families inside the hospitals.

Fire brigade teams reached the site promptly and began working to control the blaze and evacuate those trapped inside. Several patients from Shubham Neuro Care Hospital were rescued, with emergency teams breaking glass windows to pull people out safely.

Given the scale of the incident and the presence of vulnerable patients, around 25 to 30 ambulances were deployed to move the injured and other patients to safer places. Officials said the evacuation was being carried out on a war footing.

Thick smoke continues to be visible from a distance as firefighters work to bring the situation under control.

Fire Officer Pradyumansingh Jadeja said the fire broke out in the basement and engulfed the entire building.

"We have rescued people on stretchers and a ladder. We have rescued 15-20 people so far. There is no casualty. Firefighting and the cooling process are underway. More than 50 firefighters and 6 fire brigades are deployed here," he added.