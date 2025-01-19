Gujarat: Leopard attack in Gir Somnath leaves one dead, another seriously injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Representative image

A deadly leopard attack in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district claimed the life of a 44-year-old man and left another seriously injured, a forest official confirmed on Sunday. The incident occurred late on Saturday night in Kodiya village, located in Gir Gadhada taluka, when the two men were sleeping outside their homes near a farm.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest (ACF) Karan Bhatia, the leopard first attacked Waghabhai Vaghela, dragging him some distance away. Despite the alarm raised by locals, the animal killed Vaghela before fleeing the scene. The leopard returned shortly afterwards and attacked another man, causing serious injuries. The injured person was quickly taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

In response to the attacks, authorities have set up six cages in the area to capture the leopard. This attack follows a similar incident earlier this week, when a 76-year-old woman, Diwaliben Jogia, was killed by a leopard in Fareda village while she was sleeping on her porch.

In another disturbing event, a seven-year-old girl was mauled to death by a leopard in the neighbouring Amreli district just two days ago. These recent incidents have raised concerns over increasing human-animal conflicts in the region.

Local leaders are urging swift and proactive measures to control the leopard population near human settlements and to relocate them to safer forest areas to prevent further attacks.