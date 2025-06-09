Gujarat High Court receives bomb threat mail, police launch search Deputy Police Commissioner Safin Hasan is overseeing the situation, as officials work to trace the source of the threatening email.

Ahmedabad :

The Gujarat High Court received a bomb threat which triggered a prompt response from law enforcement authorities on Monday. As per the information, police teams arrived at the court premises and conducted a thorough search. Deputy Police Commissioner Safin Hasan is overseeing the situation, as officials work to trace the source of the threatening email, as per the news agency ANI.

The court had halted its proceedings post-lunch following the bomb threat. As a precautionary measure, all lawyers were instructed to vacate the premises while security personnel launched a thorough inspection of the court complex. The alert was triggered after an email surfaced, reportedly threatening to blow up the High Court building.

Punjab and Haryana High Court receives bomb threat mail

In a similar incident last month, the Punjab and Haryana High Court had received a bomb threat email on May 22. "An e-mail was sent to the registrar's office of the High Court, claiming that an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) had been planted in the complex. On being informed, police launched a thorough search," Chandigarh Police SDPO (Central), Udaypal Singh, had said.