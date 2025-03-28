Gujarat High Court grants 3-month bail to Asaram on medical grounds amid split verdict The Gujarat High Court granted self-styled godman Asaram three-month bail on medical grounds after a split verdict. The 86-year-old, serving life imprisonment for rape cases, cited heart and kidney ailments. Know more on the legal proceedings and bail conditions.

The Gujarat High Court on Friday granted self-styled godman Asaram fresh temporary bail for three months on medical grounds, following a split verdict. Asaram, who is serving life imprisonment in a rape case, had previously been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until March 31.

Split verdict leads to third judge's decision

The bail plea was heard by a division bench comprising Justice Ilesh J. Vora and Justice Sandeep Bhatt. While Justice Vora ruled in favor of granting bail, Justice Bhatt dissented and dismissed the application. The matter was then referred to Justice A S Supehia, who ultimately granted bail after reviewing medical documents.

Medical condition cited for bail extension

Senior advocate Shalin Mehta, representing Asaram, argued that the 86-year-old was suffering from heart and kidney ailments, requiring continued ayurvedic panchakarma treatment in Jodhpur. The Gujarat government, represented by advocate Hardik Dave, did not oppose the treatment but urged the court to verify the necessity of the bail extension.

Previous bail and legal proceedings

Asaram was sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2018 for the rape of a minor at his Jodhpur ashram in 2013. In 2023, he was convicted in another rape case involving a woman disciple in Ahmedabad. Following the Supreme Court’s interim bail order in January, Asaram was also granted temporary relief in a separate case by the Rajasthan High Court.

With his fresh bail from the Gujarat HC, Asaram must now seek similar relief from the Rajasthan HC to avoid returning to jail in Jodhpur. His release marks a temporary reprieve after spending over 11 years behind bars.

