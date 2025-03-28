India approves biggest ever defence deal for 156 indigenous LCH Prachand helicopters India cleared its biggest defence deal for 156 Made-in-India LCH Prachand helicopters, boosting indigenous military production under 'Make in India.' HAL's high-altitude combat helicopters will enhance IAF and Army capabilities.

In a historic move, India has approved its largest-ever defense procurement deal, clearing the purchase of 156 Made-in-India Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) 'Prachand' for the Indian Army and Air Force. The Rs 45,000 crore deal with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was sanctioned by the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in its meeting on Friday.

"This would be the biggest order for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) so far, and the choppers would be built at their plants in Bengaluru and Tumkur in Karnataka," said defense officials as quoted by news agency ANI.

Biggest order for indigenous combat helicopters

The contract marked a major boost for India’s self-reliance in defense manufacturing, as HAL had received initial orders for the LCH in June 2024. Of the 156 helicopters, 90 will be deployed with the Indian Army, while 60 will be inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF).

Cutting-edge features of LCH 'Prachand'

The only attack helicopters capable of landing and taking off at altitudes between 5,000 and 16,400 feet, making them ideal for high-altitude warfare.

Equipped to fire both air-to-ground and air-to-air missiles, enhancing operational flexibility.

Integrated data chips that enable network-centric operations, improving coordination in modern warfare scenarios.

HAL's growing role in India's defense modernisation

Formally inducted into the IAF in October 2022, the Prachand helicopters have been hailed as a game-changer for India’s aerial combat capabilities. The latest deal adds to India’s record ₹2.09 lakh crore defense contracts signed in this financial year, further strengthening indigenous military production.

