Gujarat govt to issue guidelines to limit children's use of smartphones and social media

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

In response to the growing concern over the increased use of smartphones and social media among children, the Gujarat government has announced plans to issue guidelines aimed at reducing the negative impact of excessive screen time on students. The state's education minister, Praful Pansheriya, confirmed on Thursday that the guidelines would focus on limiting the use of mobile phones and social media among schoolchildren to improve their academic performance and physical activity.

The guidelines will include the statement that with excess screen time, it is detrimental to the health of children. The government aims at getting children back outdoors to be physically active, like sports, rather than losing themselves in mobile phones or social activity sites.

The new rules will be very strictly adhered to after the consultation of experts, according to the Education Minister. "We had already given a directive to forbid the use of mobile phones in primary schools. Now, this directive shall be strictly executed," said Pansheriya. He added that teachers, as well as students and also parents, shall be aware of the new guidelines, which will be part of a much larger campaign in the state.

Gujarat is the first state in the country to introduce such measures. The education department will provide teachers tips on how to keep children reading and playing, instead of being glued to mobiles and social networks. The government also urged parents not to use social media in front of their children while urging them to boost childhood development.

Pansheriya hoped the Gujarat move could push other states into following the state. He also referred to a similar move in Australia where social media was also banned for kids below 16 years in a way to strengthen efforts across the world to save children from the negative impact of too much time on the screens.

The initiative is an indication of the growing pressure on developing countries to contain an ever-multiplying problem that the other countries in the world are themselves finding it difficult to cope with. And, Gujarat is believed to take a realistic step towards solving the problem.