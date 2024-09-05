Gujarat government extends gutka ban in state for another year

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel

In order to "maintain the health of citizens and future generations," the Gujarat government has decided to extend its complete ban on gutka and tobacco-laced paan masala for another year, an official release said on Thursday.

Currently, the state forbids the sale, storage, or distribution of gutka, tobacco, or paan masala mixed with nicotine. These compounds have the potential to cause cancer. The ban came into effect in 2012 under the Food Safety and Standards Act and rules and regulations formulated in 2011, the release said.

As per the regulations, mixing tobacco or nicotine with any food item is prohibited. The release said, “Presence of tobacco or nicotine in gutka or paan masala is harmful to human health. Thus, it is necessary to ban gutka to maintain the health of citizens and future generations. It has been decided to extend the ban for one more year from September 13."

Any trader or shopkeeper caught selling, stocking and distributing gutka or paan masala containing tobacco or nicotine will face strict action under the law, said the release.

(Inputs from PTI)