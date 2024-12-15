Sunday, December 15, 2024
     
Gujarat: Four held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 2 crore in Surat

Gujarat: The four have been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 318 (2) (cheating), 61 (criminal conspiracy) and 62 (punishment for attempting to commit serious crimes), the official said.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Surat Published : Dec 15, 2024 16:46 IST, Updated : Dec 15, 2024 16:47 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Gujarat: Four held with fake Indian currency notes worth over Rs 2 crore in Surat.

Gujarat: At least four persons were arrested in Surat with fake Indian currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.57 crore, a police official said today (December 15). The four accused, three of whom are from Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar district) in neighbouring Maharashtra, were walking with three bags when they were apprehended at a check post in Saroli on Saturday evening (December 14), the official said.

"They hid FICN of Rs 500 denomination in 43 bundles, each having 1000 pieces. The first and last notes of these bundles were genuine in order to fool people. In 21 bundles, they had 1,000 pieces of FICN of Rs 200 denomination placed in a similar manner. They planned to dupe unsuspecting persons with these notes at banks, markets etc," the Saroli police station official said.

"The fake notes did not have serial numbers and had 'Bharatiya Bachchon ka Khata' printed in its place. The four accused have been identified as Dattatrey Rokade, Rahul Vishwakarma and Rahul Kale, hailing from Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), and Gulshan Gugale, a resident of Surat," he said.

