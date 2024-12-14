Gujarat: Man chops off four fingers to escape job at kin's firm in Surat

Follow us on Image Source : SHUTTERSTOCK Representational Image

In a bizarre incident in Surat, Gujarat, a 32-year-old man named Mayur Tarapara allegedly chopped off four fingers of his left hand with a sharp knife to make himself unfit for his job as a computer operator at a diamond firm run by his relatives, police reported on Saturday.

Tarapara, employed at Anabh Gems, a diamond firm in Varachha Mini Bazaar, initially claimed he lost his fingers after falling unconscious on the side of a road. However, after a thorough investigation, the Surat Crime Branch discovered that the injury was self-inflicted.

A self-inflicted sct to escape job

According to the police, Tarapara, who worked in the accounts department, struggled to inform his relatives that he no longer wanted to continue his job. In a desperate attempt to escape, he resorted to severing his fingers to render himself unfit for the job.

Tarapara had initially told police that on December 8, while on his way to visit a friend, he felt dizzy and passed out near the Vedanta Circle in Amroli. When he regained consciousness, he claimed that four fingers of his left hand were missing, leading police to initially suspect that the fingers might have been taken for black magic.

Police investigation reveals truth

The case was transferred to the Surat Crime Branch, which, after reviewing CCTV footage and conducting technical surveillance, uncovered the truth. In his confession, Tarapara admitted to purchasing a sharp knife from a shop near Char Rasta in Singapore. On December 8, he parked his motorcycle on Amroli Ring Road and, around 10 p.m., used the knife to sever his four fingers. To stop the bleeding, he tied a rope near his elbow, then discarded the fingers and knife in a bag.

Recovery and ongoing investigation

Tarapara’s friends took him to the hospital, unaware of his self-inflicted injury. Police recovered three of the severed fingers and the knife from the bags. The investigation is ongoing, with police emphasizing the strange nature of the incident and the pressure Tarapara may have faced within his family-run business.

(PTI inputs)