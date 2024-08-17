Saturday, August 17, 2024
     
Gujarat doctor booked for waving pistol during protest against Kolkata rape-murder incident

A case has been registered against a doctor in Amreli, Gujarat, for allegedly brandishing his licensed pistol during a protest held in response to the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar Amreli Updated on: August 17, 2024 13:15 IST
Gujarat News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a troubling incident in Amreli, Gujarat, a doctor has been booked for brandishing a licensed pistol during a candlelight vigil held to protest the rape and murder of a doctor in Kolkata. The event, organized by medical professionals and students, took place on Friday night at Rajkamal Chowk.

'About the incident'

Dr. GJ Gajera, a private practitioner, reportedly displayed the weapon while addressing the assembled crowd of doctors and medical students, an act that police say was intended to create fear among the participants. Further, the officials added the incident occurred around 9:30 PM, just before the start of the vigil.

'Legal action initiated'

Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Chirag Desai confirmed that legal action has been initiated against Dr. Gajera. He said, the doctor has been charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353(1)(b) for public mischief and 270 for public nuisance, as well as under the Arms Act and the Gujarat Police Act.

He further added that additionally, Dr. Gajera's actions also violated a district magistrate’s notification regarding the handling of licensed firearms.

(With inputs from PTI)

