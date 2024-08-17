West Bengal police's post on cop's injury faces backlash: 'Why resort to playing the victim?'

West Bengal Police came under severe criticism after its post on a cop woman who got injured during the midnight protest. According to police, a brick was thrown from the crowd, hit her, and resulted in injuries to her face.
In a tweet, the West Bengal Police said the woman constable, Shampa Pramanik, was on duty during the midnight protest, when a brick, thrown from the crowd, hit her, and resulted in injuries to her face. "It was meant to be a night for women, when they reclaimed the streets demanding safety at the workplace, in memory of a young woman who fell victim to a horrifying tragedy at her own workplace," the tweet read.
The police said the incident occurred in the city's Baguiati area and five people were arrested in connection with the incident. "Our colleague, Constable Shampa Pramanik, of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, was in Baguiati on the night of August 14, ensuring the safety of those walking the streets," it said. "Suddenly, unprovoked, several bricks came flying from the crowd toward the police, one of which hit Shampa in the face. The accompanying photo was taken in the minutes immediately after she was hit," it said. "We have arrested five people in the case, and will try to ensure punishment for them, but this is peripheral information. The main question is: Wasn't the night Shampa's too?" the police further said.
What users said
- "Hoping for her swift recovery, but why resort to playing the victim? The police were responsible for safeguarding both the protesters and their own officers. It failed at both. Women are demanding safety, and it is your obligation to ensure that. Instead, you play the victim and lay bare your incompetence so poetically," one user wrote.
- Another said, "How come You are so quick to nab the real culprit in this matter? And on the contrary It took the whole nation to wake you up from slumber to do your bare minimum job in hospital case. Clearly shows you are efficient enough, just intent was not there."
- Another added, "Yes, it was her's night too. She had a huge responsibility on her shoulders. But, instead of asking this question, you should've come up with strong decision immediately to ensure no other Shampa's night become nightmare. Hope for her speedy recovery and punishment for offenders."
- "Yes, it was ... the bigger question now is ... you're reaping what you've sowed ... if people think it's okay to do this with cops... imagine what the common man is left with ... think," another added.