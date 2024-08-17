West Bengal police's post on cop's injury faces backlash: 'Why resort to playing the victim?'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI A vandalised Kolkata Police vehicle is seen amid protest at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor inside the hospital premises, in Kolkata

West Bengal Police came under severe criticism after its post on a cop woman who got injured during the midnight protest. According to police, a brick was thrown from the crowd, hit her, and resulted in injuries to her face.

In a tweet, the West Bengal Police said the woman constable, Shampa Pramanik, was on duty during the midnight protest, when a brick, thrown from the crowd, hit her, and resulted in injuries to her face. "It was meant to be a night for women, when they reclaimed the streets demanding safety at the workplace, in memory of a young woman who fell victim to a horrifying tragedy at her own workplace," the tweet read.

The police said the incident occurred in the city's Baguiati area and five people were arrested in connection with the incident. "Our colleague, Constable Shampa Pramanik, of the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, was in Baguiati on the night of August 14, ensuring the safety of those walking the streets," it said. "Suddenly, unprovoked, several bricks came flying from the crowd toward the police, one of which hit Shampa in the face. The accompanying photo was taken in the minutes immediately after she was hit," it said. "We have arrested five people in the case, and will try to ensure punishment for them, but this is peripheral information. The main question is: Wasn't the night Shampa's too?" the police further said.

