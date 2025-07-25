Gujarat destroys Rs 875 crore worth of narcotics in Bhachau in presence of minister Harsh Sanghavi Gujarat destroyed Rs 875 crore worth of narcotics in Bhachau, Kutch, as part of a major anti-drug operation led by Minister Harsh Sanghavi to reinforce the state’s zero-tolerance policy on drugs.

Ahmedabad :

In a major operation against drug trafficking, narcotics worth Rs 875 crore were scientifically destroyed at the Saurashtra Enviro Project Pvt. Ltd. facility in Lakadia, Bhachau taluka of Kutch district. The event took place in the presence of Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home, Harsh Sanghavi, and was overseen by both state-level and district-level drug disposal committees.

Massive drug haul disposed of scientifically

The destroyed stockpile consisted of 391.625 kilograms and 8,986 litres of narcotics, seized under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act in 28 different cases from police stations in East Kutch (Gandhidham), West Kutch (Bhuj), and Morbi districts.

The disposal was carried out using scientific methods via incineration at a specially equipped facility, ensuring environmentally safe and complete destruction of the substances.

What did minister Harsh Sanghavi say?

Speaking at the event, Minister Harsh Sanghavi emphasised the government’s firm commitment to saving youth from the grip of narcotics. “The destruction of this massive drug haul is a message to society that Gujarat will not tolerate drug networks. The vigilance and dedication of the police have led to this remarkable achievement,” he said.

He further stated that the initiative reflects the state’s zero-tolerance approach to narcotics and aligns with the broader vision of creating a drug-free Gujarat.

Details of the destroyed drugs

Key highlights from the destruction operation include:

82.616 kg of cocaine seized from Gandhidham B Division Police Station, valued at Rs 826.16 crore

105.428 kg of charas seized from Mandvi Police Station, worth around Rs 44.57 crore

8,986 litres of codeine-based syrup confiscated in Morbi, valued at approximately Rs 1.84 crore

In addition, various other narcotic substances, including ganja, mephedrone, poppy husk, and others, from 25 separate cases were also incinerated. These included:

129.368 kg of narcotics from West Kutch (Bhuj)

74.213 kg of narcotics from East Kutch (Gandhidham)

Gujarat’s ongoing crackdown

This large-scale disposal operation underscores Gujarat Police's continuous efforts to clamp down on drug networks and send a strong deterrent message. The state has taken multiple proactive steps in recent years, including strict border surveillance, anti-narcotics raids, and awareness drives.

With this high-profile disposal, Gujarat once again reinforces its commitment to eradicating drugs and safeguarding future generations.