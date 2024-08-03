Gujarat Congress leader booked after chair-pulling incident injures Dalit woman IB official | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : X/@SANGHAVIHARSH Gujarat Congress leader booked after chair-pulling incident injures Dalit woman IB official.

A Gujarat Congress leader, Haresh Ahir, was booked on Saturday for allegedly insulting and injuring a Dalit woman state intelligence bureau official, Reena Chauhan, by pulling the chair from under her during a press conference in Bhuj, Kutch district. The incident occurred at a press event organised by Congress MLA Jignesh Mevani.

Details of the incident

Deputy Superintendent of Police AR Zankat reported that Chauhan, on duty to prepare a report, fell and got injured when Ahir pulled the chair after she stood up to take a photo. Ahir's actions caused Chauhan to fall as she attempted to sit back, leading to injuries that required hospital treatment.

Political reactions

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi condemned the incident on X, labelling the Congress as "anti-women and anti-Dalit." He shared a video showing Ahir deliberately pulling the chair, causing Chauhan to fall. Sanghavi stated that Chauhan was shocked and depressed following the incident.

Congress response

MLA Jignesh Mevani defended Ahir, claiming the BJP government orchestrated the incident to target Congress. Mevani alleged the FIR was a tactic to undermine a Congress worker exposing the home minister, criticizing the government's handling of Dalit issues.

Legal actions

Ahir faces charges under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, obstructing a public servant, and assaulting with intent to dishonor. The Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act provisions have also been invoked. The FIR stated Ahir's act was intentional, aimed to insult and injure Chauhan, whom he knew from prior events.

