Gujarat: 36-year-old man, three minor daughters dead as truck hits motorcycle near Godhra town

A 36-year-old man and his three minor daughters were killed after a truck hit their motorcycle near Godhra town in Gujarat's Panchmahal district on Friday (April 18). The accident took place on the Godhra bypass road at around 1:00 pm, in which the man's fourth daughter, aged three, miraculously survived. After the accident, the unidentified driver of the truck abandoned his vehicle and fled from the spot, inspector of Godhra taluka police station PK Asoda said.

"Rajendrasinh Chauahan (36) and four of his minor daughters, aged 3, 9, 12 and 13 years, were going to Sarangpur from their native place in Ghoghamba taluka of Panchmahal on their bike when a truck hit them from behind," he said.

While Chauhan and three of his daughters died on the spot, the fourth daughter received injuries in the accident and was admitted to a hospital, Asoda said. Efforts were on to nab the unidentified truck driver, who fled from the spot after abandoning his vehicle, he added.

