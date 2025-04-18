Good boy! Dog overpowers three men who came to attack owner in Gujarat's Morbi | Watch Video CCTV footage showed three men trespassing into a farmhouse in the dead of the night to possibly attack a man but their efforts proved in vain after the pet dog broke from its leash and chased the men away.

Morbi (Gujarat):

In an exceptional act of loyalty and bravery, a pet German Shepherd in Gujarat’s Morbi district saved his owner from a violent robbery attempt by three assailants. The entire incident, which took place in the early hours of the morning, was captured on CCTV footage and shows the dog charging at the attackers, forcing them to flee.

The incident occurred around 2 am in Mitana village, under Tankara tehsil. The victim, identified as Amit Theba, is a farmer who also works in the wedding business by providing decorated horses.

According to Tankara DSP Sameer Sarda, the motive behind the attack may stem from a personal dispute.

As seen in the CCTV footage, three unidentified attackers entered Amit's farmhouse and surrounded him. One of them began assaulting him while the others stood guard. Hearing the commotion and seeing his owner being attacked, the pet dog—named Johnny—began barking furiously.

Despite being tied, the dog’s barking gave Amit the idea to seek help from his loyal companion. Managing to break free from the attackers, he rushed to Johnny and untied him. Once released, Johnny fearlessly charged at the attackers, forcing all three to flee the scene without managing to loot the property.

Theba later lodged a complaint at the Tankara police station against the unknown assailants. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Based on the CCTV footage, efforts are underway to identify and locate the culprits. So far, no arrests have been made.

Police officials confirmed that Johnny is of a foreign breed and has since become somewhat of a local hero. Following the incident, Amit shared videos of himself playing with Johnny, expressing gratitude and affection for the dog who saved his life.

This courageous act by a single pet has drawn attention on social media, with many praising Johnny for his loyalty and bravery.