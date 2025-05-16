Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Bhuj Air Force station today to address Army personnel Defence Minister Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

Bhuj:

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit the Bhuj Air Force Station in Gujarat on Friday, a day after concluding his visit to the Badami Bagh Cantt in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, where he met and interacted with Indian Army soldiers. During his visit to the Bhuj Air Force Station, he is likely to address the Army personnel there.

Defence Minister Singh, during his visit to Srinagar, highlighted India's firm stance against terrorism, evident in its refusal to be intimidated by Pakistan's repeated nuclear threats, which have been issued irresponsibly on several occasions.

In his first interaction with troops after Operation Sindoor at Badami Bagh Cantt, he said that Operation Sindoor has sent a loud and clear message to the terrorist organisations hiding in Pakistan and their masters that they are not safe anywhere.

"Our forces have shown the world that their aim is precise and pinpoint, and the task of counting is left to the enemies," he said.

"I raise this question before the world: Are nuclear weapons safe in the hands of such an irresponsible and rogue nation? Pakistan's nuclear weapons should be taken under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)," he added.

Singh also expressed gratitude to the brave soldiers who destroyed the Pakistani posts & bunkers across the border, sending a clear message to the enemy. "I come here today with a message from the people of India: 'We are proud of our Forces'," he added.

Singh reasserted that no unwarranted action should be taken from across the border, which is the base of the understanding reached between the two countries. He reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's views that terrorism and talks cannot go together, and if talks are held, it will only be on terrorism and PoJK.

The Defence Minister paid homage to the innocent civilians who were killed in a terror attack in Pahalgam and the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the motherland during Operation Sindoor. He commended the courage of the injured soldiers and wished for their speedy recovery.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Singh, J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi and other senior officials of the Indian Army were present on the occasion.