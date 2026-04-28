Vapi Municipal Corporation Winner List 2026: Names of all 52 winning candidates

New Delhi:

The Vapi Municipal Corporation elections have concluded with the Bharatiya Janata Party securing a clear majority in the 52-member civic body. The complete winner list reflects the party’s strong performance across multiple wards, with the Congress and other candidates making limited gains.

Polling for the elections was held on April 26, with counting carried out on April 28. As results were declared, the BJP emerged as the dominant force with 37 seats, while the Congress secured 11 and other candidates won 4 seats.

Vapi Municipal Corporation Winner List 2026

Ward No. Seat 1 Winner (Party) Seat 2 Winner (Party) Seat 3 Winner (Party) Seat 4 Winner (Party) 1 Bhumikaben Santoshbhai Patel (BJP) Unnatiben Rickenkumar Patel (BJP) Mayur Pravinbhai Patel (BJP) Sandeepbhai Amritbhai Patel (BJP) 2 Anjanaben Sanjaybhai Patel (BJP) Ushaben Vijaybhai Dholaria (BJP) Yogeshbhai Ramubhai Patel (BJP) Kaushik Prahladdas Patel (BJP) 3 Dakshaben Jagdishbhai Halpati (BJP) Sunita Umesh Chandra Tiwari (BJP) Vijaykumar Chhotubhai Patel (BJP) Shamsuddin Nuruddin Chaudhry (BJP) 4 Dakshaben Rajeshbhai Patel (BJP) Charmiben Tejashbhai Vashi (BJP) Devendra Kumar Lallubhai Patel (BJP) Darpan Vinodray Desai (BJP) 5 Kavita Sanjay Dudhaiya (BJP) Deval Deepak Kumar Desai (BJP) Sunny Govindbhai Patel (BJP) Satishbhai Gangarambhai Patel (BJP) 6 Mittal Manojbhai Nandania (BJP) Taslim Sultan Babul (BJP) Dharmesh Vestabhai Patel (BJP) Bhavlesh Jivrajbhai Kotdia (BJP) 7 Khushbuben Nileshbhai Nayaka (BJP) Manisha Dineshbhai Dayama (BJP) Dharamkumar Kantilal Patel (BJP) Jayeshbhai Ashwinbhai Kansara (BJP) 8 Priyanka Chetan Kahar (BJP) Nehal Manish Nayak (BJP) Ranjitbhai Ramanbhai Patel (BJP) Bimal Pravin Chandra Shah (BJP) 9 Tinaben Bhupendrabhai Halpati (BJP) Mittal Kunjal Shah (BJP) Vipulchandra Lalubhai Patel (BJP) Mitesh Navneetray Desai (BJP) 10 Smitaben Rakeshkumar Patel (Congress) Urmila Maheshbhai Yadav (Congress) Ajay Kumar Shashikant Mehta (Congress) Pir Mohammad Istiq Ahmed Makrani (Congress) 11 Nasrinben Nasirbhai Panwala (Congress) Jetalben Mangeshbhai Patel (BJP) Khandubhai Gulabbhai Patel (Congress) Harshad Kumar Chimanbhai Patel (Congress) 12 Reshmaben Nileshbhai Patel (Adivasi Sena Party) Asmita Jiteshbhai Patel (Adivasi Sena Party) Snehalkumar Chimanbhai Patel (Adivasi Sena Party) Jitendra Manilal Mahayavanshi (Adivasi Sena Party) 13 Krishna Ritesh Bhanushali (Congress) Nargish Sokatkhan Khan (Congress) Deepakbhai Chhotubhai Patel (Congress) Dinesh Harihar Prasad (Congress)

The winner list highlights the BJP’s dominance in the Vapi Municipal Corporation, with the party securing a comfortable majority across the civic body. With the results now final, the BJP is set to lead the municipal corporation, while the Congress and others will form a smaller opposition presence.