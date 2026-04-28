Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Winner List 2026: Names of all 52 winning candidates

New Delhi:

The Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation elections have delivered a historic and one-sided verdict, with the Bharatiya Janata Party winning all 52 seats in the civic body. The complete winner list reflects the party’s dominance across every ward, leaving no representation for opposition parties.

Polling for the elections was held on April 26, with counting concluding on April 28. From early trends to final declarations, the BJP maintained a firm lead throughout, culminating in a clean sweep across the municipal corporation.

Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation Winner List 2026

Ward No. Seat 1 Winner (Party) Seat 2 Winner (Party) Seat 3 Winner (Party) Seat 4 Winner (Party) 1 Sonalben Bhimabhai Modhwadia (BJP) Jyotiben Shantilal Asodia (BJP) Ajaybhai Lakhanshibhai Bokhiriya (BJP) Ajay Sarmanbhai Bapodara (BJP) 2 Ashaben Prafulbhai Kishore (BJP) Nimuben Chanabhai Pandavdara (BJP) Lakhanbhai Nagabhai Modhwadia (BJP) Mahendrasinh Udesinh Chavda (BJP) 3 Rambhiben Arabhambhai Odedara (BJP) Vinaben Ketanbhai (BJP) Arjanbhai Lakhabhai Kodiyatar (BJP) Nirav Vijaybhai Dave 4 5 Ashaben Deepak Solanki (BJP) Ilaben Prakashbhai Lakhani (BJP) Dharmesh Sukabhai Parmar (BJP) Harshad Premjibhai Bamaniya (BJP) 6 Rekha Ramesh Ludaria (BJP) Rashidaben Dilawar Jokhia (BJP) Yogesh Kumar Babulal Punani (BJP) Afzal Yusuf Afini (Patel) (BJP) 7 Kuhi Mukeshbhai Kotiya (BJP) Bhavika Deepak Jungi (BJP) Pranesh Mavjibhai Jungi (BJP) Vishal Veljibhai Motivaras (BJP) 8 Gangaben Nanji Kanakiya (BJP) Khyatiben Sanjaybhai Lodhari (BJP) Manish Kumar Karshanbhai Sheyal (BJP) Rajesh Arjan Lodhari (BJP) 9 Krishnaben Hitalbhai Rajani (BJP) Mita Vikashbhai Joshi (BJP) Vikrambhai Vejabhai Odedara (BJP) Sagar Rajeshbhai Modi (BJP) 10 Hetalben Bhaskar Santhara (BJP) Daksha Nitesh Mawani (BJP) Bharat Udabhai Tiger (BJP) Sagar Vejabhai Odedara (BJP) 11 Deviben Devabhai Kodiyatar (BJP) Krishna Anil Kotiya (BJP) Vanraj Parbatbhai Keshwala (BJP) Milan Jayeshbhai Masani (BJP) 12 Varshaben Jayeshbhai Karavdara (BJP) Madhuben Satishkumar Joshi (BJP) Ranmal Mapa Odedara (BJP) Jay Rajshi Chauhan (BJP) 13 Hiralben Vishalbhai Ghost (BJP) Ushaben Bharat Karavdara (BJP) Rahul Bharathbhai Chudasama (BJP) Pratap Giga Odedara (BJP)

The winner list underlines the BJP’s complete control across all wards of the Porbandar-Chhaya Municipal Corporation, marking a rare electoral outcome in urban local body polls. With all seats secured, the BJP now holds full authority in the civic body, setting the stage for a term without opposition presence.