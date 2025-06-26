Botad MLA Umesh Makwana resigns from AAP posts in Gujarat, says will remain a party worker Makwana said that he will continue to be a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. This comes after AAP secured a victory on the Visavadar seat in the recently-held Gujarat assembly bypolls

Ahmedabad :

Umesh Makwana, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Botad, on Thursday submitted his resignation from the all party posts, stating that he will continue to be a worker of the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.

He is expected to address the media shortly. Makwana submitted his resignation in a letter to party supremo Arvind Kejriwal.

In his resignation letter in Hindi, Makwana wrote, "I have been serving as the National Joint Secretary of the Aam Aadmi Party for the past two and a half years. Alongside this, I have also served as the Chief Whip of the Aam Aadmi Party in the Gujarat Assembly. At present, due to a decrease in my ability to engage in social service, I am resigning from all positions within the Aam Aadmi Party. I will continue to work for the party as a grassroots worker. I request to be relieved from all posts and responsibilities."

Makwana's departure comes as a blow to AAP, further souring the party's Gujarat bypolls victory sentiment. The results of the by-elections for five assembly seats across Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Kerala were announced a few days ago.

In Gujarat’s Visavadar seat, Aam Aadmi Party's Gopal Italia emerged victorious.